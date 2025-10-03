Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 69 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $265,510,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,339,000 after purchasing an additional 719,965 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 615,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,883,000 after purchasing an additional 424,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 537,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,590,000 after purchasing an additional 422,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $343.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.96 and a 200 day moving average of $348.41.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

