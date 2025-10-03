Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Position Boosted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.