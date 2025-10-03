Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,914 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.