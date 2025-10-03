Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MGK opened at $405.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.94 and its 200-day moving average is $353.60. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $406.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

