BSW Wealth Partners Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

