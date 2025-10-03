River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $351.48 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.