West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,037 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $211.42 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $214.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

