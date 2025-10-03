Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Cromwell Holdings LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

