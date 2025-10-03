Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,564,533,000 after buying an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $1,456,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,495,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,340,000 after buying an additional 93,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after buying an additional 1,146,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,790,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,871,000 after buying an additional 507,367 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,272.01. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

