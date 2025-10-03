1,800 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Acquired by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.90 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
