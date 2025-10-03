Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $106.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $106,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,781.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 87,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $84.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

