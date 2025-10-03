Custos Family Office LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Custos Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $329.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

