Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,328 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.