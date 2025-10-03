Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,131 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7,002.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 422,801 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.