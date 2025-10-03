928 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Acquired by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after purchasing an additional 892,549 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in GE Vernova by 109.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after buying an additional 868,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after acquiring an additional 834,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,946,000 after buying an additional 799,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $223,556,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $606.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $624.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.22, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $250.89 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.50.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

