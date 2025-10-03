Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

