Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Buys 252 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TJX Companies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,845 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $829,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE TJX opened at $142.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

