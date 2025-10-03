Mechanics Financial Corp Has $125,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average is $122.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.