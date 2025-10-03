Triad Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,089 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Triad Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.