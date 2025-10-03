Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $102.19 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,319 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $102,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Intuit by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $2,029,299. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $681.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $703.07 and a 200-day moving average of $690.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

