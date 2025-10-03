Welltower Inc. $WELL Stake Lessened by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Welltower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.78 and its 200-day moving average is $156.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.34 and a twelve month high of $180.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.