Crews Bank & Trust Has $374,000 Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Crews Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Target Trading Up 0.4%

TGT stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.