Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

