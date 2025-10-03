Red Mountain Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.19.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

