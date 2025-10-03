SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $598.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $590.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

