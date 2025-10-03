Capital & Planning LLC Has $8.10 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Capital & Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Capital & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,511,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,286,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $158,559,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $109,923,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 642,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,867,000 after acquiring an additional 325,369 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $255.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

