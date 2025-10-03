Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $354.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $358.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

