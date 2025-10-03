Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $42.37 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

