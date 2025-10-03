Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Stock Down 0.3%

RTX stock opened at $166.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average of $143.66. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

