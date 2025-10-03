Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.6% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.5%

C stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

