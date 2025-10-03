Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 441 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lowered its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.0%

KO opened at $66.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

