Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total value of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,162.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,207.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $493.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

