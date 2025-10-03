Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases New Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $287.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

