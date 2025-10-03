Family CFO Inc Takes $176,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $804,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 422.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $757.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $709.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $760.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

