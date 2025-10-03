Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,674 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,233,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,842,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,551,000 after acquiring an additional 100,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,600,000 after acquiring an additional 809,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

