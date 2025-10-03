Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 864,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $490,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $616.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.72. The firm has a market cap of $739.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

