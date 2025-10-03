Mechanics Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

