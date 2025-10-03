Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $294.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.58. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

