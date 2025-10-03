Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stock Holdings Increased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 56,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $483.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.77. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.