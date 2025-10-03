Whelan Financial Acquires 206 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Whelan Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 7.4% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whelan Financial owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $20,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.