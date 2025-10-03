ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,012,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after buying an additional 2,249,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after acquiring an additional 52,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CAH opened at $158.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.