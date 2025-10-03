Verus Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 67,660.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 45.7% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.78 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

