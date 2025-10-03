Compass Planning Associates Inc Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of SCHG opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $32.28.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.