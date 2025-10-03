iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stake Raised by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after acquiring an additional 973,250 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $471.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $473.82. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

