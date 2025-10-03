iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM is 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $32,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,213,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 22.4%

MTUM opened at $255.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

