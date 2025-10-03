Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $393,000 Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 1,117,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $130,194,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RTX opened at $166.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $168.28.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

