Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Stock Holdings Decreased by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial accounts for 6.5% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 243.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 410.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

