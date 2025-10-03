Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

