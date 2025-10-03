Phraction Management LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Phraction Management LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.0% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $243,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $182.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

