Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VO opened at $294.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

